Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 18,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,789. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

