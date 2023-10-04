Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 29th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV remained flat at $8.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 164,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,381. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 114,405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 107,574 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

