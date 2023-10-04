Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,265. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

