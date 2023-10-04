Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NXJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 11,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

