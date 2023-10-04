Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NRK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

