Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

