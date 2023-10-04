Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

