Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $6.16 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,252. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.