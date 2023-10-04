Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JPC remained flat at $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 599,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 324,005 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 552.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 267,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

