Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JPC remained flat at $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
