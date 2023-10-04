Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NAD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 119,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

