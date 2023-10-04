Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NAD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 86,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.