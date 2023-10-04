Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 410,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 506,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.77 and had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

