Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial upgraded Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

ODD opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

