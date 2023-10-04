Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insider Transactions at Okta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.