OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of OneMain worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

OneMain Trading Down 4.4 %

OneMain stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

