OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Up 2.4%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. 866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

