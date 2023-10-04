Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 134.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

OSK opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

