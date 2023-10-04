Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 199,663 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

