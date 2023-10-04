Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.46. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 13,905,303 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,583,543 shares of company stock valued at $48,750,994. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

