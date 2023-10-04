Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.