Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.16. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 733,154 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after buying an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

