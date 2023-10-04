Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 10th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

PBHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.