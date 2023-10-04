Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 361,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 783,630 shares.The stock last traded at $30.06 and had previously closed at $29.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

