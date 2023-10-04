PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 852,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,091,129. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

