Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,065.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.43 on Friday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.