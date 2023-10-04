Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 2,408,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,437,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

