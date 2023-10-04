PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

