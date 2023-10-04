PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

