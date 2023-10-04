PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 11,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

