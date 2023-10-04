PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 340,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,581. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,592,000 after buying an additional 1,336,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,181,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,891 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

See Also

