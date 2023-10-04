PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 79,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,592. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth $245,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

