PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 79,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,592. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.