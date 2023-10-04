PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 12,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,471. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.