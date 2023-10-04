PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,490. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

