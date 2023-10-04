PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Stories

