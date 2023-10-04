PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

PNI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

