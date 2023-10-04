Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.88.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

