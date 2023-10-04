Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.65.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,015,000 after buying an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.