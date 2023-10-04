Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $537,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. 122,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,678. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

