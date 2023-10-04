Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 352 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GS traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

