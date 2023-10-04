Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.