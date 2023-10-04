Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 135 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,667. The stock has a market cap of $289.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

