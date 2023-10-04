Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 85 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 176,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

