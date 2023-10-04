POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $98.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.34, but opened at $94.77. POSCO shares last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 69,884 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.