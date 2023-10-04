PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up to $128.65

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.65, but opened at $131.27. PPG Industries shares last traded at $130.87, with a volume of 191,960 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

