Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.33. 9,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 64,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.03 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

