Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

