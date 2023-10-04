Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lowered by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,474 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

NYSE PLD opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

