ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $34.87

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $33.31. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 729,011 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

