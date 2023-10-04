Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.