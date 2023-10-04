Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

